Shane Maja to take the reins as new CEO of the South African State Theatre

Shane Maja confirmed to TshisaLIVE he officially assumed the role of CEO of the South African State Theatre (SAST) on November 17, ushering in a new era for the country’s premier performing arts institution.

Maja stepped into the position previously held by Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize, who served as CEO for a decade. Mkhize leaves behind a distinguished legacy marked by organisational stability, artistic expansion and an unwavering commitment to clean governance. Under his leadership, SAST achieved three consecutive clean audits, strengthened its governance structures, broadened its programming and cemented its reputation as one of the continent’s leading hubs for performance and talent development.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maja reflected on the journey that prepared him for the moment. “Before my appointment, I served as chief director: cultural development at the national department of sport, arts and culture, where I oversaw key arts, culture and heritage programmes, forged institutional partnerships, supported artist empowerment initiatives and contributed to South Africa’s cultural diplomacy efforts”.

Maja’s path into leadership began in television with credits on SABC2 favourites such as Backstage, Mamepe and Meloding before he moved into journalism and production through work with SABC News and Carte Blanche.

“My career advanced into senior governance positions including acting CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission, director of creative arts and chief of staff in Gauteng. I hold a master’s degree in cultural policy and management from Wits University”, he said.

Maja steps into the top job at a moment of stability and opportunity.

The arts sector will look to him to build on the foundation and steer the State Theatre into its next chapter of growth, relevance and creative ambition.