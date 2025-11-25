Shebeshxt bail hearing postponed again as more charges are laid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shebeshxt was hospitalised after he was seriously injured in a car accident.

The bail hearing of Limpopo-born Tshisa hitmaker Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been postponed yet again, this time to Thursday.

The controversial artist appeared briefly in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where the matter was rolled over to allow him and his legal representative more time to consult after six new charges were added.

Shebeshxt is facing serious allegations, including attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and malicious damage to property. The charges stem from an alleged incident on October 19 in Ladanna, Polokwane, after which he was accused of confronting a motorist and firing several shots at the driver and the vehicle.

The court confirmed that the matter was a Schedule 6 offence, the most severe category of offences, which requires the accused to prove why he should be granted bail.

He is expected to return to court on Thursday, when arguments for and against bail will continue.