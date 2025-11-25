Social media praises DJ Chymamusique for selling valuables to cover rising medical bills

Social media users have rallied behind award-winning producer DJ Chymamusique, applauding him for taking bold steps to raise funds for his mounting medical bills.
This comes after a viral post revealed the I’m a Star hitmaker has put several of his high-value belongings up for sale, including motorbikes, a cars and DJ equipment. According to the post, the sales are part of his efforts to manage costs linked to ongoing medical treatment after an accident.
The widely circulated tweet read: “Chymamusique having a yard sale on Twitter to raise funds for his medical bills as they keep going up. Had eight operations since the accident. For sale: Mercedes-Benz C63, motorbikes, DJ equipment.”
Cdj 900 nexus R45 000 https://t.co/kNTTzwOdRl pic.twitter.com/Lehr8NCQIy— Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 24, 2025
While Chymamusique has not publicly shared extensive details about his recovery, fans and fellow artists have applauded his transparency and resilience. Many took to social media platforms to offer support, share encouraging words and calling on the public to assist where possible.
“Say what you want, but the man is doing whatever he can to survive and keep his life together. Respect,” one user commented.
Others praised him for handling a difficult situation with dignity.
“Selling such valuable items isn’t easy, but he’s doing what needs to be done. I hope he gets all the help he needs.”
Chymamusique, known for hits including Soul Healing and collaborations across the deep house scene, has long been celebrated for his humility and work ethic. News of his challenges has sparked a wave of compassion from fans who have followed his journey in music for more thar a decade.
As support continues to grow online, many are hoping the DJ will soon recover fully and return to the stage.
I’m selling it for 85k , 25 000KM on the clock https://t.co/KdFutPx3IJ pic.twitter.com/cbGgFHSno7— Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 24, 2025
