Tyla’s latest song ‘Chanel’ dethrones ‘Water’ as her most popular song on Spotify

Tyla has set another record with her latest song Chanel, which is the South African star’s most popular song on Spotify.

According to Tyla Charts, which tracks streaming and analytics, Chanel has surpassed 31.93-million streams on the platform since its October release, making the track more popular than her original breakthrough hit Water during the same timeframe.

Her latest single hit number 48 on the Spotify Global daily charts for the first time, surpassing her previous hit Push 2 Start.

Water, released in July 2023 from her self-titled debut album, has already a whopping 1.23-billion streams on Spotify.

Tyla’s “CHANEL” has now surpassed 100,000 Shazams globally. pic.twitter.com/jLAB2NLsWd — Tyla Charts (@chartstyla) November 13, 2025

Despite minimal airplay and no official radio servicing from Epic Records, Tyla’s “CHANEL” earned approximately 18 chart points in the US this week, per Talk of the Charts. The music prediction platform added that an estimated 38 points are currently required to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

The ‘say you love me, put me in Chanel’ amapiano pop anthem has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to trending TikTok dances, strong airplay in Asia and the Middle East – and K-Pop stars such as Seulgi’s endorsement of the track.

The Johannesburg-born star’s TikTok dance challenge for “Chanel” has generated over 3-million videos in under 30 days and is currently her most popular on the social media platform.

A 15-second video of Tyla dancing the challenge with friends has been widely shared – with trends involving specific hip sways, arm waves, and dance moves.

Tyla is on a revised Asia tour, due to a postponed show in Hong Kong, and cancelled shows in Bangkok and Jakarta. She is still set to perform in a number of cities including Manila, Philippines on December 3; Singapore on December 5; Mumbai, India on December 6-7; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Soundstorm 2025 on December 11-12; and Dubai, UAE, on December 13.

A new performance has been added at Desert Garden at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain on December 9, with tickets going on sale on Tuesday November 25.

