US rappers Ja Rule and Fat Joe heading to Mzansi next year

Hip-hop lovers are in for a major treat with US rap heavyweights Ja Rule and Fat Joe set to hit Mzansi stages next year.

The two will headline the Joburg Music Fest on May 2 2026, marking Ja Rule’s long-awaited return to South Africa after more than two decades. The Always on Time hitmaker last performed in the country in 2003.

The festival is part of Blue Screen Entertainment’s expansion of its popular annual Music Fest which has made waves in KwaZulu-Natal. The company hosted Rick Ross in Durban earlier this year, drawing massive crowds and rave reviews.

Rapper Fat Joe

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Blue Screen Entertainment said they are excited to bring the experience to Johannesburg.

“We are thrilled to expand our annual Music Fest to Johannesburg. After the incredible success of the Durban Music Fest this year, we’re confident Joburg will match the momentum. On May 2 next year Ja Rule and Fat Joe will headline the Joburg Music Fest and it will be an unforgettable showcase of South Africa’s biggest stars.

“Our goal is to continue blending global hip-hop with South Africa’s rich musical talent and give South African artists the platform they deserve on the world stage.”

The company said fans can expect an electrifying lineup pairing international rap icons with some of the country’s biggest local acts, promising a fusion of nostalgia, global star power and homegrown excellence.

More event details, including the full lineup and ticket release dates, are expected to be announced soon.