TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside Natasha Joubert’s dreamy baby shower

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert went all out for her bridal shower.
Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert went all out for her baby shower. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Weeks after unveiling her pregnancy, former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has shared a glimpse from her baby shower.

Natasha, who is expecting her first child with her husband Enrico Vermaak, took to her timeline to share pictures from the celebration, where she donned a pink gown showcasing her baby bump.

Natasha hosted close friends and family members, including media personality Bonang Matheba, at Rosemary Hill Farm and revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

“We could not have dreamt for a more beautiful and perfect day.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘We recognise the beautiful art and music coming out of SA’ - Lauryn Hill recounts her experience in Mzansi

2

UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

3

WATCH | Inside Natasha Joubert’s dreamy baby shower

4

Fears for sons recruited by MKP to Russia

5

John Steenhuisen and Dion George spat: DA moves to quell fallout

Related Articles