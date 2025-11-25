WATCH | Inside Natasha Joubert’s dreamy baby shower

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert went all out for her baby shower.

Weeks after unveiling her pregnancy, former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has shared a glimpse from her baby shower.

Natasha, who is expecting her first child with her husband Enrico Vermaak, took to her timeline to share pictures from the celebration, where she donned a pink gown showcasing her baby bump.

Natasha hosted close friends and family members, including media personality Bonang Matheba, at Rosemary Hill Farm and revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

“We could not have dreamt for a more beautiful and perfect day.”