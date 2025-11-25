WATCH | Inside Natasha Joubert’s dreamy baby shower

Weeks after unveiling her pregnancy, former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has shared a glimpse from her baby shower.
Natasha, who is expecting her first child with her husband Enrico Vermaak, took to her timeline to share pictures from the celebration, where she donned a pink gown showcasing her baby bump.
Natasha hosted close friends and family members, including media personality Bonang Matheba, at Rosemary Hill Farm and revealed she is expecting a baby girl.
“We could not have dreamt for a more beautiful and perfect day.”
