‘We recognise the beautiful art and music coming out of SA’ - Lauryn Hill recounts her experience in Mzansi

Global super star Lauryn Hill has reflected on her unforgettable experiences in South Africa.

The singer,who headlined the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival alongside her son YG Marley in July, took to her timeline to pen an open letter to her supporters in the motherland and those who contributed to making her stay exceptional.

“Dear South Africa. The South African people have always been a symbol of resistance, resilience, and inspiration for us. Ngiyabonga kakhulu. My experience in Johannesburg was transformative and remarkable for many reasons. We made new connections and solidified new friendships," she wrote.

She thanked designers Theba Magugu and the founder of Maxhosa, Laduma Ngxokolo, for the opportunity to collaborate and showcase local designs.

“We recognise the beautiful art and music coming out of South Africa and consider it a blessing to be able to share our art with you. Ngiyabonga Jozi! Thank you for the warmth, the spirit and the love. Love, light and ubuntu forever. Izandla zidlula ikhanda Mzansi."