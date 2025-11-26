DJ Shimza steps in with R92k donation to help Chymamusique reach fundraising goal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Shimza came through in a major way.

House music producer Chymamusique has been overwhelmed with support from fans and fellow artists as he worked tirelessly to raise funds through a BackaBuddy campaign.

The award-winning DJ and producer launched the fundraiser to cover significant medical financial obligations, but when progress moved slower than expected, he made the difficult decision to sell some of his most prized possessions.

Chymamusique revealed he was prepared to part with his CDJs, motorbikes, cars and other equipment to raise money and meet the campaign halfway. His determination touched many South Africans online, who urged others to help.

A good Samaritan came through in a major way.

Internationally recognised promoter DJ Shimza quietly stepped in and donated R92,000, covering the balance needed to complete the BackaBuddy target. Chymamusique later shared on his social media pages that Shimza had made the generous contribution, posting his gratitude and celebrating the milestone with supporters.

Fans and fellow musicians applauded Shimza’s gesture, praising the moment as a powerful reminder of unity within the South African music community and proof that even in challenging times, artists can look out for one another.