Former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo weds sweetheart Mandisa in intimate Witbank ceremony

Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs and Keenan Phillips of Golden Arrows FC during a Betway Premiership match.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has officially tied the knot. The footballer exchanged vows with his longtime partner Mandisa this past weekend at her family homestead in Witbank.

The celebration attended by close friends and relatives was filled with warmth, culture and joy as the couple committed to their lifelong journey together.

On Sunday, the newlyweds kept the celebrations going with a gathering at Njabulo’s family home in Soweto.

Social media users couldn’t hide their excitement as images and clips from the celebrations made their way online.

One user wrote: “Love looks so good on them. Congratulations to the Bloms. What a beautiful union.”

Another said: “These traditional weddings always melt my heart. Wishing them a lifetime of blessings.”

A football fan wrote: “From the pitch to marriage, big ups to Blom. Marriage looks like his best goal yet.”

Others admired the cultural celebration, with one commenter saying: “This is how it’s done/ Respecting roots and honouring families. Stunning ceremony.”

Cheers to the happy couple.