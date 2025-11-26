Metro FM’s Lamiez Holworthy honoured with Music Game Changer award as she prepares to drop new single ‘Ilanga’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African media personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy is celebrating a major career milestone after being honoured with the Music Game Changer award at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2025, all while gearing up for the release of her brand-new single, Ilanga.

The award comes at a significant moment for Lamiez, who marks 15 years in the entertainment industry this year. She describes the journey as emotional, affirming and deeply rewarding.

“This year marks 15 years in the entertainment industry, and to win an award as prestigious as this one along with so many industry greats I grew up admiring feels affirming,” she says. “It’s proof that my hard work and dedication are seen, appreciated, and that I am on the right path.”

A milestone moment and new music era

Lamiez is preparing to release Ilanga, created alongside collaborators Ezra and DJ Vino. The song marks a new chapter in her long-anticipated journey into music creation, a step she once delayed due to fear, she admits.

“I’ve always wanted to make music of my own, but fear got in the way. The fear of failing, and not knowing where I fit musically, got the better of me,” she explains. “I’m finally in a space where I just want to have fun and not limit myself creatively.”

Her upcoming work also sees her shifting away from earlier collaborations with artists like Latique and Thackzin, which many anticipated would lead with the track, Sthokoze. Instead, Ilanga will serve as her first official release.

Life at Metro FM: ‘Still surreal’

Holworthy continues to thrive in her radio career as part of the Metro FM family. She describes the role as a blessing.

“Being part of the Metro FM team still feels so surreal,” she says. “The fact that I get to do what I love with a team of great people who push and guide me is a blessing I don’t take for granted. I’ve been blessed with a supportive tribe who have now become family.”

Balancing motherhood, marriage and music

The DJ is transparent about the challenges of juggling multiple roles from mother and wife to creative and public figure, emphasising that her support system keeps her grounded.

“Being a mom, a wife, a woman and wearing all these other hats can be overwhelming,” Lamiez shares. “But I’m constantly reminded of how great I am by my loved ones, and that pushes me to do it all to the best of my ability.”

‘Music is how I share myself’

Lamiez sees playing and creating music as deeply personal, a connection between her and those who have supported her journey.

“I always say that playing music, and now creating it, is my way of sharing a huge part of myself with my people.”

For aspiring artists, her advice is simple and bold: “Just do it! Have fun with it. No pressure.”

A lifelong calling

Lamiez credits her love for the arts to her upbringing and a mother who saw her gift early on.

“I’ve always loved the arts and was fortunate to have a mother who understood and supported it. I also think it’s hereditary because my maternal and paternal families have entertainers in them.”

As she prepares to officially usher in her musical era, fans can expect Ilanga to capture everything Lamiez stands for: authenticity, joy, vulnerability, and a fearless new chapter.