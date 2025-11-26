‘Scandal!’ introduces Moliehi Didie Makobane as seductive schemer Minky Masemola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scandal! has officially welcomed actress Moliehi Didie Makobane to its cast as the fiery and calculating Minky Masemola, a woman whose arrival signals danger, deception and high-stakes drama.

Minky enters the world of the hit e.tv soapie alongside her lover, Bruno, played by Tiisetso Thoka. The pair bursts onto the screen with a dangerous plan to extort ransom money from Minky’s wealthy husband, Desmond Masemola. Their scheme hinges on a staged kidnapping with Bruno posing as Minky’s abductor while they secretly hide out at the Level Up Apartments owned by fan favourite couple Mdala and Tlhogi.

Grace Mahlaba, the show’s head writer and creative producer, said viewers are in for a gripping ride.

“Our viewers can expect a gripping storyline filled with tension, unexpected turns and standout performances. Tiisetso and Didie bring electric chemistry and complexity to the storyline, pushing our characters into difficult decisions and raising the stakes within the Mdala and Tlhogi’s universe,” she said.

Things spiral when Tlhogi, celebrated for her intuition and compassion, becomes suspicious of Bruno’s behaviour and fears Minky may be a victim of abuse. Acting on her instincts, she steps in to “save” Minky, only to uncover a shocking truth: the pair aren’t running from an abusive marriage; they are running a planned ransom scam.

The revelation sets off a chain of explosive consequences for everyone at the Level Up Apartments, dragging the Mdala household into a moral storm of secrets, manipulation and betrayal.

Who is Minky Masemola?

Minky is introduced as a glamorous but dangerous socialite who is charming, self-serving and willing to burn her world down to get what she wants. While plotting to strip her affluent husband Desmond of his wealth, she finds herself entangled in deeper chaos when Tlhogi’s interference exposes cracks in her plan.

The fallout becomes catastrophic when their scam indirectly leads to the kidnapping of Vuvu’s daughter, Larona, setting off panic across Newtown.

By the time the dust settles, Minky and Bruno’s elaborate scheme has imploded, landing them behind bars and forcing them to confront the devastating cost of their greed and deception.