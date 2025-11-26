WATCH | A decade of grind pays off for young millennial trio making clothes, opening flagship shop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Starting a clothing brand is not easy; you need a team, capital and a community that will support and show brand loyalty to the clothes.

For visionary creators Jabulani Mavuso, Cyfred Siemela and Prince Zwane, it hasn’t been an easy decade. However, their Wave Street Drip Empire Clothing South Africa (CSA) has opened its flagship shop in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, marking a bold new chapter.

“We’re not just building a brand; we’re building a community. We’re creating a space where people can come together, share their stories and be inspired to build their own paths,” said Mavuso.

Their new space captures everything the brand stands for: sleek, bold and rooted in street culture.