Amapiano star Young Stunna promises ‘special moments’ at Pulse Jozi

Young Stunna at Cotton Fest 2023. The amapiano star is set to headline this year's Pulse Jozi music festival.

While Young Stunna has been booked and busy throughout the year, his December gig guide has him excited. The amapiano star is set to headline Pulse Jozi, the city’s cultural fest that showcases amapiano and hip-hop.

Rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest and amapiano stars Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small and Zee Nxumalo are also included in the line-up.

“Pulse Jozi is one of those events where the energy is unmatched, and I can’t wait to bring my music to the fans and experience it with them live,” Young Stunna told TshisaLIVE.

Known for his high-energy performances, Young Stunna plans to approach things differently for this event.

“The production is on another level this year, so we’re making sure the music, visuals and stage presence all sync perfectly. There will be special moments where I perform with other artists on stage, creating memories fans won’t forget.

“It’s going to be a celebration of South African music and culture. It’s a stage that allows artists like me to connect with fans in a meaningful way and showcase our talent on a bigger platform.”