‘Love personified’: Thabsie and husband Thando mark 10-year milestone

Singer Thabsie and her husband Thando Vokwana are celebrating a milestone in their union.

Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, the couple took to their timelines to pen heartfelt messages to each other and posted images of special moments they’ve shared.

“10 years married to the love of my life. 10 years of making me watch Harry Potter movies over and over again, 10 years of you always controlling the aux even though I’m the musician, 10 years of me being right and you being wrong and 10 years of you spending one day with me so you can spend the next three days playing golf. But jokes aside ...

“You have held my heart in your steady hands through every season we’ve faced. You are gentle, you are kind and so patient with me. You really are love personified. I know God is real because He gave me you. I will love you in every tomorrow we are blessed to share. Happy anniversary Thando Chuma Zukisani Vokwana.”

Tabsie’s husband also took to his timeline expressing his love for the singer.