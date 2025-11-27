Lucille Slade drops new EP ‘Resurfaced’ celebrating her Kimberley roots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African singer and songwriter Lucille Slade has released her new EP, Resurfaced, a project she describes as a journey of rediscovery and returning to her roots.

Created with producer Tru Hitz, the EP blends rich textures, honest storytelling and global influences while staying rooted in South African sound.

Lucille, who was born in Galeshewe, Kimberley, says the project is inspired by the idea that “real treasure lives beneath the surface”, comparing her growth to the diamonds her hometown is known for.

The opening track, D.Y., is a love letter to Kimberley, mixing English and Afrikaans to introduce her hometown to the world. The EP also features Rescue Me, a refreshed version of her 2018 release, now re-recorded with a modern feel.

Resurfaced begins with a spoken-word intro by Kimberley cultural voices Sip and Kwati, grounding the project in local identity before the music expands outward.

“Kimberley taught me that real treasure lives beneath the surface,” Lucille says. “Through this EP, I want the world to understand my influences, my upbringing and how deeply South Africa lives in my sound.”

Resurfaced marks Lucille Slade’s return with a clearer voice, stronger sense of self and a renewed connection to home.