TshisaLIVE

Lucille Slade drops new EP ‘Resurfaced’ celebrating her Kimberley roots

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Singer Lucille (Lucille)

South African singer and songwriter Lucille Slade has released her new EP, Resurfaced, a project she describes as a journey of rediscovery and returning to her roots.

Created with producer Tru Hitz, the EP blends rich textures, honest storytelling and global influences while staying rooted in South African sound.

Lucille, who was born in Galeshewe, Kimberley, says the project is inspired by the idea that “real treasure lives beneath the surface”, comparing her growth to the diamonds her hometown is known for.

The opening track, D.Y., is a love letter to Kimberley, mixing English and Afrikaans to introduce her hometown to the world. The EP also features Rescue Me, a refreshed version of her 2018 release, now re-recorded with a modern feel.

Resurfaced begins with a spoken-word intro by Kimberley cultural voices Sip and Kwati, grounding the project in local identity before the music expands outward.

“Kimberley taught me that real treasure lives beneath the surface,” Lucille says. “Through this EP, I want the world to understand my influences, my upbringing and how deeply South Africa lives in my sound.”

Resurfaced marks Lucille Slade’s return with a clearer voice, stronger sense of self and a renewed connection to home.

Editor’s Choice

1

Cat Matlala says he pays his ‘12-14’ bodyguards R100K a month each

2

Pearl Thusi set to release debut single as her DJ and acting career grows

3

Pan African Resources plans R2.8bn Soweto expansion to exploit gold boom

4

‘Cat’ Matlala says cops planted fake evidence, altered WhatsApp messages

5

WATCH | Eswatini home affairs official charged for issuing illegal ID to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Related Articles