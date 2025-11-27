Pearl Thusi set to release debut single as her DJ and acting career grows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Pearl Thusi is expanding her footprint in the entertainment industry, adding music to her growing list of achievements as she prepares to release her debut single in collaboration with Maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe.

Thusi, who is well known as an actress, model, entrepreneur and TV personality, has recently gained momentum as a DJ. She made her DJ debut in 2024 at the Makhelwane Festival in Soweto and has since performed at more than 125 local and international events, including high-profile stages such as the Spotify Cannes event and the NBA Africa Finals in Kigali.

Her rise behind the decks comes alongside a successful acting career. Thusi has appeared in several international productions, including Quantico where she played Dayana Mampasi as well as The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency as Patricia Kopong. She also starred in the Netflix original Queen Sono, the streaming platform’s first African original series.

Her role in Netflix’s Wu Assassins earned her praise for her action scenes, and she is currently filming a lead role in Average Joe, a new series by comedian Deon Cole set to premiere on Paramount+.

Outside of entertainment, Thusi is also an entrepreneur. She launched the Black Pearl Collection haircare line with Afrobotanics, became the first African collaborator with MAC Cosmetics releasing two limited-edition makeup collections and holds ownership in Black Rose Gin.

Now she is stepping into the music space. Her upcoming single features Ihhashi Elimhlophe and blends Afro-house, Amapiano, Maskandi and deep tribal elements. The song reflects her growing passion for music and her commitment to exploring new creative avenues.

As she continues to establish herself across acting, business and music, Pearl Thusi remains one of South Africa’s most versatile and recognisable talents.