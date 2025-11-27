Shebeshxt to remain behind bars as bail bid postponed again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular rapper Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke will spend at least another week behind bars after the Polokwane magistrate’s court postponed his bail application yet again, this time to December 8.

The musician, who was arrested on November 12 at his home in Bendor, Polokwane, is facing a growing list of serious charges related to an alleged shooting incident in Limpopo. Police seized his vehicles for forensic analysis shortly after the arrest.

Shebeshxt made another brief appearance in court on Thursday, where the state maintained its firm stance in opposing bail. The matter had already been postponed twice, first on Friday last week when additional charges emerged, and again on Tuesday after his legal team discovered the case had been upgraded from a schedule 5 to a schedule 6 offence.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the 30-year-old musician argued he should be granted bail because he is the sole financial provider for his family. He told the court he supports his unemployed parents, sending each of them R25,000 per month. His lawyer, Lot Ramusi, added that Shebeshxt also pays R5,000 in maintenance for his eight-year-old daughter, who lives with her mother in Krugersdorp.

Shebeshxt further revealed that his pregnant partner of 13 years, who is due to give birth in the first week of December, depends on him financially. The couple live together in Bendor, and Shebeshxt said he also carries the financial responsibility of supporting her family with an additional R18,000 a month.

The artist is facing nine charges, including three counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. More charges were added this week.