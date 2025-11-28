Gugu Zuma-Ncube slams social media users for using her photo to identify another person

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gugu Zuma-Ncube was shocked to discover her image was being used to refer to a different individual.

TV producer and creative Gugu Zuma-Ncube has called out members of the media and social media users for misidentifying her in widely circulated posts.

Gugu said she was shocked to discover her image was being used to refer to a different individual, prompting her to set the record straight publicly.

Taking to Instagram, she issued a correction: “My name is Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, not Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube. Not sure why my picture is being widely circulated for a completely different human being. But such is the state of journalism in this country. Would a fact check hurt anyone?”

Her statement has reignited conversations about the importance of accurate reporting, ethical journalism and responsible sharing of information online, especially when misidentification can have personal and professional consequences.

Media researchers and commentators have long warned about the increasing trend of misinformation spreading unchecked on social platforms, and Gugu’s public frustration highlights how quickly real harm can be done when images are misused without verification.