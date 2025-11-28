WATCH | Court told Shebeshxt victim remains in hospital, was in coma for four days

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The investigating officer in the attempted murder case against Shebeshxt has testified the man the popular Lekompo singer allegedly shot was in a coma for four days and remains in hospital after the shooting on October 19.

W/O Phaladi Makola, who is attached to the police investigating unit in Limpopo, revealed the singer does not have a firearm licence.

WATCH | Lekompo artist Shebeshxt at Polokwane magistrate’s court. It was revealed in court that the man he allegedly shot on October 19 is still in hospital.



Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday for a bail application. He faces nine charges that include attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault.

He was arrested earlier this month after the October incident in which he allegedly shot a fan in Polokwane.

Makola told the court on the day of the shooting two people in a Nissan saw Shebeshxt driving a blue VW on Witklip Street in Ladanna, Polokwane.

“They tried to greet him as he is popular. [Shebeshxt] said ‘Kgane a le tlale ka nna’, which is street language meaning, ‘You don’t respect me or don’t know who I am’.

“They then saw him pull out a firearm,” Makola said. “The two cars were parallel to one another. He fired a shot at the occupants. The bullet hit the rear window, hit the headrest of the driver and hit the passenger on the cheek.

“The driver of the Nissan tried to chase the VW but couldn’t catch up with it. The driver then went to the hospital.”

Makola said the victim has been in hospital since October 19.

“He was in a coma for four days. The firearm was not recovered as [Shebeshxt] didn’t want to surrender it.

“We have checked the database and it shows he has never applied for a licence for any firearm,” Makola said.

Shebeshxt pleaded for the court to release him on R50,000 bail, saying he was not a threat to the community and would not interfere with witnesses.

His lawyer, Lot Ramusi, read Shebeshxt’s affidavit to the court, in which he stated he is a breadwinner, as his parents and partner are not working. He also said he had no relatives outside SA and would hand his passport to police.

“I will comply with court orders. I won’t interfere with the evidence or contact witnesses. I don’t know who the witnesses are,” he said.

“Even if I get to know them, I won’t interfere. I am not a threat to the community. I have been involved in efforts to give back to the community.”

It was also revealed in court that some of the complainants went to the police on Thursday to withdraw charges, saying they did not wish to proceed with the case.

The state is opposing the singer’s release on bail.

Shebeshxt was remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed to December 8 for a further bail hearing.

