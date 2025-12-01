She said yes! Nadia Jaftha gets engaged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for social media influencer Nadia Jaftha after she announced her recent engagement.

Nadia took to her timeline on Monday to share images from her response to Reece Meyer: “Saying yes to my favourite chapter yet.”

There’ve been wedding bells ringing in celebville.

Another celebrity who recently got engaged is actress Rorisang Mohapi.

In a joint Instagram post, Rorisang shared the special moment with her partner, Ntuthuzelo Grootboom, with their followers.

The video shows Rorisang in tears after being served a sweet treat decorated with a message on the side of the plate, which read: “Will you marry me?”

“So many emotions. I have no words. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every day I pray God blesses our union till death do us part. I love you, Rhadebe.”