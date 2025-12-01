WATCH |Mörda surprises parents with new home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Zinhle and her husband Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana and his mother.

Mörda is beaming with pride after he surprised his parents with a new, fully furnished home.

Videos circulating on social media show Mörda and his wife, DJ Zinhle, wiping away tears of joy when presenting them with the gift.

“A huge congratulations and blessings to the Mohosana family on their new home. Mörda, you did it. God bless you. This is big.”

Their timeline has been filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family members who lauded the couple for the sweet gesture.