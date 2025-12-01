TshisaLIVE

WATCH |Mörda surprises parents with new home

TshisaLIVE Staff

DJ Zinhle and her husband Bongani 'Mörda' Mahosana host a thanksgiving celebration.
DJ Zinhle and her husband Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana and his mother. (Instagram/ Morda via T’yahnè Photography)

Mörda is beaming with pride after he surprised his parents with a new, fully furnished home.

Videos circulating on social media show Mörda and his wife, DJ Zinhle, wiping away tears of joy when presenting them with the gift.

“A huge congratulations and blessings to the Mohosana family on their new home. Mörda, you did it. God bless you. This is big.”

Their timeline has been filled with congratulatory messages from friends and family members who lauded the couple for the sweet gesture.

