Ye Concert rescheduled, Yeezy Production takes over

Just weeks after dispelling any doubt about whether American rapper Kanye West would come to South Africa for the Ye Concert, the Monyake Group have announced the show is no longer taking place on December 13 as previously reported.

The show has been officially transferred to Yeezy Production, who will take over all future planning, communication and execution of the event on a different date.

They equated the decision to being part of a wider strategic direction regarding the production and delivery of the show.

“The public is advised to await an official announcement from Ye’s platforms, where updated details about the new show date will be communicated.”

All tickets for the December 13 show will be fully refunded by Ticketpro, but the news has some Kanye fans disgruntled.