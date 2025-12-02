Five minutes with rising star SaruxQue on his musical journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saruzdai Ofentse Nonovi, popularly known as “SaruxQue”, is on a mission to cement his name in the entertainment industry.

Since kickstarting his career in 2012 as part of the rap band known as Hopeville Records, consisting of 18 members, he’s marked many milestones in his solo career, including being nominated to be the first artist to perform for the president (Ramaphosa).

As he prepares to release his album Gwenzi next year, SaruxQue spoke to TshisaLIVE about his budding music career:

What was the experience of performing for the president like, and what did it mean to you to represent your music and your community on such a prestigious platform?

Performing for the president was a dream come true, especially judging from where I come from. It’s not an easy thing to get on stage with the president.

Your music often explores themes of identity, culture and personal growth. How do you hope your listeners connect with your songs, and what inspires your lyrics?

Life in general and the people around me inspire my music because my music talks about life, challenges of life and spiritual challenges, so I connect with people in such a way that they find themselves healed because of listening to my music

You’ve collaborated with a diverse range of artists, from Reminisce to Nomcebo Zikode. What do you think is the key to successful collaborations, and how do you approach working with other creatives?

Being consistent enough will get you the right people and big brands willing to work with you.