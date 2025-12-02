‘The universe stripped me’ – Brenda Ngxoli’s journey from Eastern Cape to ‘Vulindlela’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brenda Ngxoli says if it wasn’t for having a fallout with her family, she doesn’t believe she would have played the role of Brenda Fassie in the latest SABC1 documentary Vulindlela: The Brenda Fassie Story.

“I believe the universe stripped me of everything I thought made me behind the scenes,” she said in an interview on Radio 702.

“I’d come to Johannesburg to work and act, but no-one knew Brenda Ngxoli, so I had my life with my mother and my sister in the Eastern Cape. Once that was ripped out, I found myself in Johannesburg with a child, living at people’s houses. When the call came, I thought, ‘No’.”

In 2013, Brenda moved to her home province, the Eastern Cape, where she focused on farming and her family while travelling to and from Johannesburg for work.

She soon learnt it wasn’t the best decision for her because she was later burdened by having to take care of her family instead of her daughter.

Earlier this year, Brenda went viral on social media when a video which showed a verbal altercation between her and her mother, with Brenda holding her baby while her mother accused her of physical abuse, circulated on social media.

Her public outcry about the matter, though, soon resulted in her followers coming to her aid with monetary donations as well as gigs.

“I know I did not ask for money, but God knows I needed it. I won’t lie. I was sitting and wondering about my next plan, but you guys showed up. God works in mysterious ways, and I just want to thank every one of you for reminding me that I am a worthy human being.”