Trace Africa rebrands to Trace Ngoma

Joy Mphande

Trace, with Canal+ and MultiChoice, has announced the rebrand of Trace Africa to Trace Ngoma.

Trace Ngoma is set to celebrate the rhythms, voices and stories that define the nation’s cultural identity by showcasing homegrown sounds, from amapiano and Afro-pop to maskandi, hip-hop, gqom, lemkompo and urban gospel.

“Our customers want to see themselves reflected on screen ... their music, their languages, their culture. Trace Ngoma brings that to life in a powerful way. The rebrand aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver meaningful local entertainment that celebrates who we are as South Africans,” said Willington Ngwepe, MultiChoice CEO.

The changes will take place on December 18 on DStv Channel 326.

“Trace Ngoma is where music meets identity. It amplifies the rhythms and stories that define South African culture and gives young people a space to connect and feel seen.”

