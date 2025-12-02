Trace Africa rebrands to Trace Ngoma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomcebo Zikode receiving an award for Best Global African Artist at the Trace awards.

Trace, with Canal+ and MultiChoice, has announced the rebrand of Trace Africa to Trace Ngoma.

Trace Ngoma is set to celebrate the rhythms, voices and stories that define the nation’s cultural identity by showcasing homegrown sounds, from amapiano and Afro-pop to maskandi, hip-hop, gqom, lemkompo and urban gospel.

“Our customers want to see themselves reflected on screen ... their music, their languages, their culture. Trace Ngoma brings that to life in a powerful way. The rebrand aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver meaningful local entertainment that celebrates who we are as South Africans,” said Willington Ngwepe, MultiChoice CEO.

The changes will take place on December 18 on DStv Channel 326.

“Trace Ngoma is where music meets identity. It amplifies the rhythms and stories that define South African culture and gives young people a space to connect and feel seen.”