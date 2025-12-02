Tulz Madala makes his musical debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thulani Madalala, popularly known as “Tulz”, has made his debut in the music scene.

The YFM presenter and former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade, has been expanding his creative influence and is now venturing into music.

On Friday, Tulz launched his first single, iMaliiKhona, featuring rising stars Springle, DJ Kafi, Olley RSA, Makhives101, C’biya and Fierce.

“At the heart of this project is a simple belief that the cake is big enough for everyone to eat. iMaliiKhona is an amapiano song created to open doors and give upcoming and unknown artists the chance to shine," Tulz told TshisaLIVE.

“Using my experience and knowledge in the industry, I wanted to guide and collaborate with new talent to create a genuine hit that reflects the energy and excitement of South African music today. We all contributed our unique sound and passion to this collaboration.”

Tulz is working with artists like Springle, Dj Kafi, Olley RSA, Makhives101, C’biya and Fierce. (Supplied by T)

His venture into the music space does not mean he’ll halt his broadcasting career, though.

He describes himself as a man with many passions and is determined to showcase them all.

When he’s not onscreen or captivating the audience on the airwaves, Tulz showcases his love for food through his show Dude, I’m Not a Chef, broadcast on YouTube, as well as Taste Buds, which he does with media personality Mthaux.

“I am an all-round creative, and I’ve learnt that in the entertainment industry you need to explore all your options to make a living.”