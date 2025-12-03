Criselda Kananda calls for action during 16 days of activism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Criselda Kananda speaks about the issue of sexual violence and violent crime in South Africa.

With the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign under way, media personality Criselda Kananda has weighed in on sexual violence and violent crime in South Africa.

She referred to the criminal charges being faced by notorious businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

“Imagine the damage by the ones who continue to traumatise society. When we talk about cases like those linked to Bester and Matlala, we see more than isolated headlines: we see the deep, long ripple effects of gender‑based violence and femicide," she wrote.

“Rape doesn’t only destroy the life of the immediate survivor — it can create intergenerational trauma, mental‑health crises, social exclusion and cycles of harm that leave communities fractured and sometimes produce people who themselves hurt others.

“That’s why GBVF is not just a criminal-justice problem but a public‑health, education and social‑justice emergency."

Chriselda urged victims or anyone knowing a victim to reach out to local emergency services or national helplines. She also called for the government to fund survivor services and trauma‑informed community programmes.

“In the period of 16 days and beyond we must centre care for survivors — immediate safety, long‑term trauma treatment, economic support; invest in early mental health and family‑support interventions to interrupt cycles of violence; hold perpetrators and enabling systems to account, while building restorative services that prevent re‑traumatisation; teach consent, respect and gender equality across schools and communities.

“This is about justice, healing and prevention — not excusing violence.”