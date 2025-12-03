SNAPS | Khosi Ngema shares first photos of her bundle of joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khosi Ngema has announced the arrival of her baby.

Khosi Ngema has shared the first picture of her bundle of joy.

The actress, who has been mum on the arrival of her newborn baby since announcing her pregnancy in October, took to her timeline on Wednesday to share the first picture of herself with her fiancé and newborn baby.

“And then there were three,” she captioned the post.

Nasty C also recently gave his fans the first look at his bundle of joy.

When recently promoting his contribution towards Stogie T’s album, Nasty C shared pictures of his new tattoos and showed he also got one in honour of his son Oliver, who was born in June 2023.