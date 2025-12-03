‘The universe spoke’: LaSauce returns to music with new single that aims to fight GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LaSauce has made a comeback and this time she is using her music as a tool for activism.

After taking a break from the music scene, following the success of hits such as Emafini, Ncese and I Do (featuring Amanda Black), she is back with Imbokodo, a song advocating the empowerment of women that she hopes will be an anthem against gender-based violence (GBV).

“I took a break to learn more about the industry and to set up Ubuntu Foundation, which is a vehicle that I use for one of my passions: women empowerment. The work I have been doing, what I have learnt and the song had to come together at some point. The universe spoke.

“One cannot say I am on a comeback because my online listenership is to this day in the region of six figures,” LaSauce told TshisaLIVE.

The song features legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka alongside controversial poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai.

LaSauce, whose real name is Sindisiwe Dlamini, said she was inspired by “reflecting on the struggle of women, especially given the fact that it will be 70 years next year since the iconic march by women to the Union Buildings took place.

“If one were to call on those heroines to look at what South Africa is right now, they would surely repeat what they did then and stand up against the many forms of injustice, insults and harassment that women of today are facing.”

The new song is to remind women of the power they have and not to give up in their fight — “just like the generation that marched back then did”.

The single forms part of an EP LaSauce will unpack in phases to fans who have been asking her for new music.

“I have put so much work into this project and I can’t wait to have it out there.”