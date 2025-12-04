‘An incredible week’: DJ Boonu gears up for new single and residency at Rich Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal’s music scene is set to shake as DJ Boonu readies the release of his new single Abangani, dropping on Friday.

The track sees him teaming up with Dankie Boi, TNS, DJ Tira, Beast and Big John.

Adding to the momentum, the Umlazi-born DJ has secured a new residency at Rich Durban, one of the city’s most prominent nightlife hotspots.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boonu said he is thrilled by the rapid rise in his musical journey and the recognition he’s receiving in the industry.

“It’s been an incredible week. The support has been amazing and I’m excited for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on,” he said, adding that his recent achievements have fuelled his drive to keep representing Umlazi on the national stage.