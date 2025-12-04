‘I follow the emotion’: Durban’s Matt Davies opens up about his sound and what’s next

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a conversation with TshisaLIVE, Durban-born singer, songwriter and DJ Matt Davies reflects on his creative journey, musical influences and the exciting new chapter ahead.

Durban-born singer, songwriter and DJ Matt Davies is steadily carving his name into South Africa’s dance music landscape. Known for his deep house and Afrohouse–driven sets, he blends emotion and energy in a way that has turned him into a crowd favourite.

Matt’s love for music started long before he stepped into a studio. Curiosity sparked everything. “I’ve always loved the feeling of losing myself in sound, and one day I realised I didn’t just want to feel music — I wanted to create it,” he said.

Asked to define his signature sound, he sums it up in three words: energetic, emotional and euphoric. He credits artists such as Black Coffee, RY X and Elderbrook for shaping his musical direction. “Their finesse, emotion and storytelling taught me how powerful simplicity can be.”

Matt’s recent single Stay With Me with Masuda marked a defining moment in his career after it earned a nomination at the South African Music Awards for Best Collaboration. “It’s about holding onto a moment or a person, even when life is moving fast. I poured a lot of real emotion into it, so the recognition feels surreal.”

His creative process often begins with a feeling or a phrase before he builds a world around it. “Sometimes a track comes together in one night, sometimes it takes weeks. I follow the emotion more than anything else.”

For Matt, nothing compares to being on stage. “There’s nothing like watching a crowd react to a drop you crafted in your room at 3am. That connection is everything.”

Asked which local artists he dreams of collaborating with, he lists Caiiro, Timo ODV and Black Coffee.

One song he wishes he had written and produced is the anthemic Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay. “The emotion, the simplicity, the impact — it’s timeless.”

Balancing the pressures of the music industry isn’t easy, but Matt credits his wife for keeping him grounded. “She keeps me driven and focused, through the good days and the bad.”

Looking ahead, his fans can expect a busy 2026. He has multiple collaborations lined up and several unreleased singles ready to roll out. He hopes to drop an EP that blends live instrumentation with cinematic production. He is also gearing up for an overseas tour in February with his friend and collaborator Tim Lewis, a milestone he’s especially excited about.