Mondli Thusi lands major role on ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Actor Mondli Thusi is gearing up for one of the biggest moments of his career as he makes his debut on Generations: The Legacy on Friday.

The Newcastle-born thespian joins the iconic soapie as Isaac, a tough, no-nonsense detective whose arrival is expected to shake up the storyline and bring fresh energy to the long-running show.

For Mondli, who grew up watching Generations, the role is a full-circle moment. “Growing up I watched Generations and longed to be among the A-list actors showcasing their God-given talent on this prestigious show. That is why I have worked so hard to fulfil this dream because, as they say, if you can dream it, you can live it,” he said.

Mondli is no stranger to local TV screens. He stars in e.tv’s hit drama Smoke and Mirrors and has appeared in productions including Scandal, Isibaya, Ubethina Wethu and several locally produced films.

Before acting, he carved his path in broadcasting at Newcastle Community Radio, rising from radio presenter and news reporter to programmes manager. He later joined cousin Musa Mseleku’s production company, Thanx Ma Productions, working behind the scenes on the reality show Uthando Nesthembu. That experience opened the door to auditions, eventually earning him his first acting role as a police officer on Isibaya.

Beyond acting, Mondli is also an entrepreneur. He is the founder of Stars of Africa Media, a talent recruitment agency representing actors, models and creatives. The company has worked with productions such as The Queen, Ubethina Wethu and Pimville.

Landing a role on Generations: The Legacy is a significant milestone for Mondli, a testament to his persistence, versatility and passion for storytelling.