Soweto-born singer Rainy M is using her voice to spark change

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From an early age, Rainy M nurtured a deep love for music and an equally strong passion for social justice

Singer, social activist and author Rainy M is carving out a powerful space in the arts with music that is as soulful as it is socially conscious. Born and raised in Meadowlands, Soweto, she carries the vibrancy, resilience and cultural richness of her community into everything she creates.

From an early age, Rainy M nurtured a deep love for music and an equally strong passion for social justice. It was in 2022, with the release of her first single, that she realised the true force of music as a catalyst for change. Since then, she has been using her craft not only to entertain but also to challenge, uplift and inspire.

Rainy M’s music cuts across genres, from Afrosoul and Afrobeat to amapiano, Afropop and deep house, creating a dynamic sound that resonates with audiences at home and abroad. Her lyrical depth is enriched by her impressive linguistic versatility. Fluent in several South African languages, she weaves them seamlessly into her writing, giving her songs authenticity and emotional weight.

Her time living in Germany expanded her language abilities further, adding German to her repertoire and broadening the cultural influences that shape her storytelling.

Rainy M holds international qualifications in business management, specialising in oral health care, a background that reflects her discipline and her multifaceted creative identity.

Beyond the studio, Rainy M is committed to empowering others. She founded Regen Empowerment Ventures and Project (REVP), her own record label, to help upcoming artists access resources, mentorship and opportunities she had to fight for on her own journey.

As a vocal social activist, she uses her platform to spotlight pressing issues, particularly gender-based violence and inequality, while promoting hope and unity.