‘This isn’t a comeback’: Busiswa says she’s been performing as she books major New Year gigs

Award-winning singer Busiswa Gqulu is closing 2025 on a high note, securing back-to-back bookings at the Metro FM Heatwave, Gauteng leg, on December 20 at Emperors Palace, Ekurhuleni, and the Exclusive White Lifestyle celebration on New Year’s Day at the Birchwood Hotel, Ekurhuleni.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Busiswa said performing at the start of a new year carries a special meaning for her.

“I’ve been performing; I’ve been on stage, recording and releasing. I guess being an independent artist makes things different, as my music is being received differently in different parts of the world,” she said.

The star recently dropped her latest EP, Honey & Grace, on May 23. The genre-bending project, created in Germany, features standout singles Grace and Man2Man, along with a collaboration with US house music star Monique Bingham. The EP is available on all streaming platforms and is accompanied by a documentary that aired on Trace in March.

Event organiser Grego Villa said this year’s Heatwave will deliver an unforgettable close to the festive season.

“Towards the Heatwave, fans can expect the grand finale experience to be nothing short of fireworks, paving the way to the New Year’s Day experience. We’ve got the crème de la crème of the music community on our line-up,” he said.

Busiswa said fans attending her upcoming performances can expect a refreshed but familiar Busiswa.

“People can expect to feel loved and appreciated, but also expect nostalgia from 2012 and 2014. I’ve opened my dance studios under Majesty Moves, so I’m constantly in rehearsal mode,” she said.

As she prepares to usher crowds into 2026, the star said performing on New Year’s Day is symbolic.

“People should take good care of their bodies; health is wealth.”