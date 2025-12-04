Zonke’s bringing the vibe to the riverbank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zonke will headline this year’s Belgravia Soul Session By The River, on Saturday December 13 at Dickinson Park in Vereeniging, south of Joburg.

The annual riverside event has grown into a popular fixture on the Vaal entertainment calendar, known for its laid-back atmosphere and mix of soul and contemporary local sounds.

Organisers say this year’s edition will feature a stronger lineup and a bigger crowd, with Zonke expected to deliver an intimate, soulful set.

Also on the bill are Msizi Shembe, T-Bose, Sjava, The Soil and others, offering a blend of soul, Afropop and modern local grooves.

Event organiser Richard Ramudzuli says the festival has become a space for music lovers to connect.

“People should come ready to groove, sip and enjoy soul the Belgravia way,” he said, adding that the lineup is curated around genres audiences engage with weekly.

With Zonke leading the programme and the event’s trademark riverside setting, the Belgravia Soul Session By The River remains one of the Vaal’s much-anticipated summer gatherings.