A-list stars dazzle at exclusive Dolce & Gabbana year-end function

Sandton City’s Diamond Walk was the centre of luxury and high fashion on Thursday night when global fashion house Dolce & Gabbana hosted its exclusive year-end function for special clients.

Among the standout guests was Diamond & Dollars reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi, who flew back from Cairo, Egypt, to attend the event.

Ramokgadi expressed his gratitude and passion for the brand, sharing his long-time admiration for Dolce & Gabbana.

“My first love has always been the brand. One of the owners used to interact with me on social media. I love everything about their designs. They scream class and sophistication,” he said.

Simphiwe Majola at the exclusive event (Supplied)

The multitalented personality said the event reminded him why fashion remains one of his strongest creative callings.

“People forget I started off as a fashion stylist after music. I can’t wait for them to invite me to their fashion show overseas in 2026.”

Also seen enjoying the out were PR guru Simphiwe Majola, and affluent guests from Sandton and Sandhurst, known for their luxurious lifestyles and love for high-end brands.

DJ Zinhle on the decks at the event (Supplied)

To complete the sophisticated atmosphere, DJ Zinhle was the official DJ for the evening, delivering a full-night set tailored to the brand’s classy aesthetic.