Durban Jazz Festival returns after year-long postponement, now set for Umgababa Coastal Resort

After a year of unexpected delays, the Durban Jazz Festival is making its comeback — this time at the scenic Umgababa Coastal Resort on December 26.

The beloved annual festival was forced to postpone its 2024 edition due to logistical challenges that disrupted planning and preparations. At the time, organisers told TshisaLIVE: “The difficult decision was made considering logistical challenges that have impacted the event’s preparations and our ability to deliver the world-class experience our attendees, artists and partners deserve.”

Now, the festival is ready to reclaim its place on the festive calendar, bringing together some of Mzansi’s finest voices. This year’s lineup features Zama Jobe, Siphokazi, Naima Kay, Mondli Ngcobo and more, promising a soulful and high-energy celebration for jazz lovers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, festival founder Mdu Ngcobo said the team is confident and excited about the new venue and the festival’s long-awaited return.

“We’ve heard people’s cry, but what happened last year was beyond our control. This year we are at the new venue down at the coast. The resort is appealing for the event, and most of the festivalgoers will enjoy some of the activities the resort provides. Other than that, it’s all systems go,” he said.

Singer Siphokazi.

With a refreshed location, a strong lineup and the return of a much-missed tradition, the Durban Jazz Festival is gearing up to end the year on a high note for music lovers in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.