‘Inimba’ renewed for season 2 after dominating 2025 screens and scooping major award

Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Inimba is officially returning for a second season, a move many fans have been eagerly anticipating after its explosive debut year on screen.

The renewal follows a phenomenal first season run that not only captured the hearts of viewers nationwide but also sparked weekly social media frenzies since its premiere in April. The show’s rising popularity led to its initial season being extended by 90 episodes.

Inimba earned a win at the 2025 National Film and Television Awards (NFTA), where Zenande Mfenyana walked away with the Best Actress in a Television Drama award for her role as Thumeka.

The win underscores the strength of the show’s star-studded ensemble, including Lunathi Mampofu (Zoleka Bikitsha) and Sisanda Hewana (Hlathi Mabandla), who are central to the telenovela’s gripping narrative. The cast also features Loyiso MacDonald (Lazarus), Ayakha Ntunjwa (Qhawe) and Siyabonga Shibe (Sydney).

Mzansi Magic’s director for local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, expressed pride in the show’s impact.

“Inimba has taken the 9pm weekly slot by storm as a story that resonates deeply with our viewers because of its focus on balancing ambition with tradition and the complexities of family relationships. The overwhelming response from viewers shows how much the story resonates, and we are thrilled to bring them more.”

Season 1 delivered some of the year’s most unforgettable TV moments, including Zoleka’s jaw-dropping return after 20 years, Hlathi’s fiery confrontations punctuated by his iconic line “KukwaMabandla apha”, the LaZo romance between Zoleka and Lazarus, and the one-hour wedding special that had the nation glued to their screens.

Led by award-winning screenwriter and executive producer Siphosethu Tshapu of The Milton Empire, under the supervision of Izwi Multimedia, Inimba is set to raise the stakes higher in season 2.