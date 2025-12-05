Kenny Kunene drops new single ‘Hamba’ featuring Soulful G and TheologyHD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman and entertainer Kenny Kunene has returned to the music scene with a new single, Hamba, featuring Soulful G and TheologyHD on a release he says is close to his heart and purpose.

In 2011, Kenny released his Sushi Mix Joburg–Cape Town album under Soul Candi, and more than a decade later his passion has extended into nurturing talent and mentoring emerging artists.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kenny said Hamba carries a strong message delivered through soulful piano sounds.

“The song Hamba is soulful piano, mainly a love song. The song is about what women go through and is dropped at the right time, as we are in our 16 Days of Activism. The song is more about gender-based violence awareness."

He said the release is intentional, aiming to spark reflection during the country’s annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Kenny revealed he is preparing to connect with fans across Mzansi.

“We’ve got tours lined up across the country, starting next week. This coming Sunday I’ll be at the reopening of Makubenjalo.”

With Hamba, Kenny hopes to use music as a form of expression and a tool for advocacy.