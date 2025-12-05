Mzansi Magic brings first isiXhosa Mpondo drama ‘Mpondoland’ to Sunday nights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi Magic viewers are gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of Mpondoland, the channel’s first isiXhosa Mpondo drama series set to premiere on December 7.

The addition to the Sunday night line-up promises a gripping blend of culture, conflict and homegrown talent.

At the centre of the story is Mkhondwana, portrayed by Safta-nominated actor Thembekile Komani. His character faces choosing between his personal ambitions and the traditions that anchor his community. Opposing him is the formidable Pele-Pele, played by veteran actress Tina Jaxa, a ruthless outsider whose arrival threatens the peace of Mkhondwana’s sacred homeland, KwaKhonjwayo.

Mpondoland boasts an impressive ensemble of seasoned actors and rising stars including Luzuko Nqeto (Gqeberha: The Empire, Inimba), Siziphiwe Maqubela (Gqeberha: The Empire), Nkosinathi Emmanuel Gweva (Inimba), Anele Matoti (Gqeberha: The Empire), Ayanda Makayi and Esihle Ndleleni.

Co-executive producer Chumisa Cosa said authenticity was the guiding principle behind the casting process.

“We are happy to have been able to cast a combination of seasoned and new faces who are representative of the level of talent Mzansi has to offer. We are confident that performances will make this an unforgettable series to watch,” said Chumisa.

Lead cast member Siziphiwe said the story resonates deeply with her and pays homage to the resilience of African women.

“The story means so much to me because I play a woman who is constantly fighting for her family and village. It’s a reminder of how strong women are. It felt personal.”