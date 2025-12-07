Nasty C cooks up the sauciest signing of the summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nasty C is ending the year on a high musically, culturally and now, unexpectedly, gastronomically with a new summer collaboration that has the streets buzzing.

Fresh off the release of his album Free and the continued rise of Tall Rack Records, his youth-first music platform, the rapper has unveiled a limited-edition menu that brings his signature flair into the fast-food world in partnership with KFC.

Leading the offering is the Nasty C Burger featuring three different sauces.

On Thursday, during an intimate “Pass the Aux” jam at Drama in Braamfontein, fans watched Nasty C officially sign the burger as an artist under Tall Rack Records.

His menu will be available nationwide from December 2 to January 5.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing & digital officer at KFC Africa, says the partnership makes perfect sense: “Nasty C isn’t just making music, he’s shaping culture. He’s a whole movement.”