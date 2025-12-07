Simphiwe Majola honoured as Icon of Africa for his impact on the continent’s creative narrative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simphiwe Majola was honoured as Icon of Africa for his impact on the continent’s creative narrative.

The 2025 Icons of Africa Awards have paid tribute to one of South Africa’s most influential creative forces, honouring renowned “Architect of Presence” and global publicist Simphiwe Majola at a ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Simphiwe, who has spent more than two decades shaping Africa’s cultural, entertainment and brand landscape, was recognised for his exceptional contribution to elevating African narratives and championing local excellence on international platforms.

Widely respected across entertainment, fashion, broadcast and brand architecture, Simphiwe has built a reputation for crafting visibility for some of South Africa’s most notable talents, productions and flagship events. His work, often described as transformative, has helped reposition Africa as a hub of innovation, artistry and global influence.

Simphiwe with his award (Supplied)

Reflecting on the honour, Simphiwe said being celebrated as an Icon of Africa was a moving moment in his career.

“To be recognised as an Icon of Africa is deeply humbling. My life’s purpose has always been to elevate our narratives, protect our cultural identity, and ensure that Africa’s brilliance is seen and celebrated across the world,” he said. “This award is a reminder that when Africa tells its own story, the world listens differently. I accept this honour with gratitude, pride, and a renewed commitment to shaping the legacy of our continent.”

The Icons of Africa Awards, presented in collaboration with the SheReignsAfrica Network, celebrates influential leaders, creators and innovators whose work strengthens the continent’s socioeconomic and cultural footprint. This year’s edition spotlighted individuals who embody excellence, resilience and the spirit of African leadership.