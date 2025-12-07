Ukhozi FM taps Ziphelele ‘Zippy’ Ndokweni to drive a new era of innovation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ziphelele ‘Zippy’ Ndokweni has been appointed as Ukhozi FM's new marketing manager.

Ukhozi FM has made a bold move as it positions itself for a new era of growth, announcing the appointment of Ziphelele ‘Zippy’ Ndokweni as the station’s new marketing manager.

The station, South Africa’s largest isiZulu broadcaster and one of the most influential platforms on the continent, says the appointment marks a strategic shift aimed at strengthening its brand presence in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

In a statement, Ukhozi FM management expressed confidence in Zippy’s expertise, describing her as the ideal leader to drive the station’s next marketing evolution.

“Zippy brings fresh energy, modern marketing thinking and an in-depth understanding of audience behaviour. We are confident she will elevate Ukhozi FM’s brand to new heights,” the station said.

Colleagues within the industry describe Zippy as a dynamic strategist with a passion for storytelling, innovation and community-driven marketing qualities that speak directly to Ukhozi FM’s mandate as a public broadcaster rooted deeply in culture and community.

Her appointment comes at a time when radio brands are reimagining their relevance in the digital era, and Ukhozi FM believes she has the right blend of creativity and strategic insight to keep the station ahead of the curve.

As Ukhozi FM continues to shape the South African media landscape, Zippy’s leadership is expected to usher in a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation and stronger listener engagement setting the stage for the next chapter of one of the country’s most influential radio giants.