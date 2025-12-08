Monique Bingham, Sjava and more to rock Soweto’s Makhelwane Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer and rapper Sjava is one of the artists headlining the upcoming Makhelwane Festival in Soweto.

The Makhelwane Festival has returned to bring the biggest stars of Mzansi to light up the streets of Soweto with a two-day festival.

The event is set to showcase the best of township living, not just through music but also with food, fashion, art, music and entrepreneurship.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

Monique Bingham, Sjava, Njelic, Russell Zuma, WAV Gardn, Thandonje, Saul Madiope and others.

DJ sets from Musical Maestro, Nicky B, Ke Dineo, Kitchen Mess, Buhle Mbongwa, DJ Jawz, Billion, Tee Illa and Lochive.

WHEN AND WHERE

December 13 and 14 at Poka Street, Orlando West.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Tickets are available via FIXR or at the gate:

general admission: R150

group (10+): R120

at the gate: R250

WHAT TIME?

12 noon to midnight