Shonisani Masutha and husband Siyabulela celebrate their engagement anniversary

Shonisani Masutha and her husband Siyabulela Mawisa are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The couple, who have been together for more than three years, got engaged last December and became husband and wife in March this year.

To celebrate their anniversary, Shonisani took to her timeline to share pictures alongside her partner.

“It’s officially been a year since you asked me to be your wife. To a million more date nights baby. I can’t wait for what’s next,” she said.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about her love journey, Shonisani said she was certain she found the perfect man: “It’s an incredible feeling. This journey has been so deeply personal yet beautifully communal.

“Siya has been my rock. His patience, his eagerness to embrace my culture, and the way he has shown up for me at every stage has been beyond beautiful. His love is unwavering, and this ceremony was another affirmation of the kind of life partner he is: someone who chooses me every day in every way.”