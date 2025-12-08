WATCH | Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli get engaged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for the founder of Black Brain Pictures Mandla Ngcongwane and producer Melissa Nayimuli after they announced they are engaged.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Monday, the couple showcased the proposal in Thailand with the caption: “Our favourite scene yet : Saying yes.”

This is Mandla’s second try at marriage after his highly publicised divorce from actress and singer Tumi Masemola after 16 years together. The two have two children together were not only partners in marriage but also formed part of a band called Gang of Instrumentals and established Black Brain Pictures.

“It was traumatic. I never thought I’d be where I am but it’s a decision I had to make,” Tumi previously said when recounting her love journey with Mandla.

“It’s not easy because I don’t have the luxury I was accustomed to and liked. When you’ve achieved a certain level of success, you get lost in it. You think you’re better, you take some things and people for granted. This experience really humbled me and changed the way I view life.”