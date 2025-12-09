‘A curated escape to end the year on a high’: Da Kruk announces Magic Day Weekender dates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Podcaster and house DJ Da Kruk has announced the dates for his highly anticipated Magic Day Weekender, a three-day experience set to close off 2025 and usher in the new year with music, community and pure holiday bliss.

The festival will take place from December 30, 31 and January 1 at Ciello in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Da Kruk said the reimagined concept was born from a desire to revive the Magic Day Club brand after nearly a decade, while reconnecting with his audience’s evolving tastes.

“It was just us trying to revive the Magic Day Club brand and offering after nine years of existence addressing our communities’ needs and catching up with cultural trends,” he explained.

This year, Da Kruk says the Magic Day Weekender has been crafted as an experiential staycation, infusing holiday feels with a curated party atmosphere.

“It’s a holiday-destination-focused experience with a little bit of groove here and there,” he said.

Each day of the festival will bring its own unique flavour, with events designed to capture different moods and moments.

“We’re doing pool parties, beach parties, date nights and a firework exhibition with music at its centre,” Da Kruk revealed.

With 2025 being a challenging year for many, he says the goal is to offer a safe and soothing space for people to recharge before stepping into 2026.

“This year has been tough mentally and financially. Our aim is to curate a space where people can kick back and relax before 2026 kicks in.”

While the full performance line-up remains under wraps, Da Kruk promises a thoughtfully-curated soundscape rather than artist-centric hype.

“There will definitely be surprises, but we won’t give too much away. Magic Day Weekender isn’t about a specific act it’s about a well-curated sound for each experience.”

He emphasised the importance of community in building meaningful cultural moments.

“Community is everything in modern eventing. Without it, there’s no culture. It’s always great to see our favourite faces and, more importantly, grow together.”