Angel Ndlela on joining ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’

Angel Ndlela has been looking to cement her name as a housewife after her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

When she got the call to join the show after The Real Housewives of Durban, she was flying to KwaZulu-Natal from Polokwane.

“I was so shocked at how God’s grace can locate you for things I genuinely never saw coming. I cried because I’m one of the cast members who was constantly doubted in terms of “belonging”. Not that I’ve ever needed validation, but this was a stamp that I definitely belong in the world of Housewives," Angel said.

“At no point was I nervous or anxious about meeting anyone; I made it a point that I would enjoy this to the fullest, not allowing anything to make me feel otherwise. I wanted to fully be myself. In season 4 of RHOD, I came in hot; in season 5, I was a bit more reserved, but this time, I was myself fully. I owed it to myself to just be me."

Joining her from the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban were Annie Mthembu and Jojo Robinson, along with:

Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase from the Johannesburg franchise;

Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu from Nairobi; and

Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos.

While Angel said Catherine was the most different on screen, she enjoyed being on the trip with Christall off camera.

“What surprised me the most was that we were picked accordingly; we have such similar personalities, some more extreme than others, but we were all strong, opinionated and assertive. It was an interesting dynamic to see play out because nobody backs down, and that makes for great TV.”

As one of the youngest women in the franchise, Angel said she had learnt to be strong and resilient.

“It has taught me that if you do not conform to the box they want to confine you in, they resort to cruelty, which again taught me that I can take it. I am strong like that.”