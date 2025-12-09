‘Differences among shareholders’ see the end of Cotton Fest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The organisers of Cotton Fest have announced the festival has come to an end after running for seven years.

Disputes arose after the announcement of the 2026 festival on social media earlier this year

Shareholders no longer share the same long-term vision, which challenges the standards and vision set out by its sole founder, Riky Rick, who died in February 2022.

“Cotton Fest has always been rooted in creativity, community and cultural celebration focused on creating a platform for the youth to shine,” said Riky Rick’s widow and Cotton Fest owner and organiser Bianca Naidoo.

“While we remain extremely proud of what the festival has achieved and are deeply grateful for the support it has received from our fans, partners and the artists over the years, the differences in the festival’s vision and purpose among the two parties has made it clear to our family and the team that concluding this chapter is the most realistic path forward.”

The Makhado family have expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed to Cotton Fest’s growth and its impact on the arts and entertainment landscape and the drive to keep Riky’s legacy alive.

The festival will not continue under its existing structure. The Creative Programme, launched this year, will continue to build on the initiatives it has achieved by creating opportunities for young talent throughout the year.

Ticket holders can request full refunds from Webtickets (under the self-help process) from Tuesday.