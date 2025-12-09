DJ Kotin’s Mandeni Asiphephe Gospel Festival hit by fraudulent ticket scandal but event shined

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Event organisers are investigating the source of the fake tickets, with measures expected to be tightened for future editions.

DJ Kotin’s gospel showcase, the Mandeni Asiphephe Gospel Festival held at Sibusisiwe Hall in Mandeni, north of Durban, was allegedly marred by fraudulent tickets but the star insists the event was a success.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ, name Siyabonga Zikode, confirmed the unfortunate situation but said the festival delivered on every promise.

“The event was a huge success. Everything was of a high standard, the stage, sound, live performances, VIP, catering, red carpet interviews, the attendance. The only issue we had was fraudulent tickets.”

Gospel star Ayanda Ntanzi performed at the festival. (Supplied)

The festival, which drew gospel lovers from across KwaZulu-Natal, has been praised for its smooth production, strong artist line-up and vibrant atmosphere.

